Akeredolu’s victory, step towards retaining Ondo ― Bola Ilori

The Special Adviser to the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Hon Bola Ilori, on Sunday, congratulated the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, over his victory at the just concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries in the state.

Ilori who stated this in Ondo town, in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state, during a meeting with his political group, described Akeredolu’s victory in the election as a step towards retaining the state for APC and a sign of good things to come to the state.

Ilori who was the Director-General of Olusola Oke Campaign in 2016 said: “our running battle with Governor Akeredolu before now was that he was not magnanimous in victory.”

However, the governor has, since winning the APC party primaries, stretched the hands of reconciliation to all other contestants.

“This is a highly commendable sign of new beginning for the citizenry and good tidings for the fortune of APC in Ondo state.”

Ilori noted that with the new disposition of the governor Akeredolu, only people with other ulterior motives would find it difficult to embrace the reconciliatory moves within the party.

“The challenge of winning the general election is certainly not a walkover but surely surmountable, it however requires the unity of purpose and collective efforts of all.

“In line with this lofty goal of ensuring APC victory in Ondo State gubernatorial election, I will encourage governor Akeredolu not only to continue with the peace moves towards fellow contestants but to spread his hands in the reception of other hitherto estranged critical stakeholders in the party.

“This way, we shall collectively advance the frontier of the prospect of our winning the general election and returning our governor for a second term tenure.”

He urged party’s leaders to mobilise support for Akeredolu in the forthcoming election to ensure the party retain the state.

