The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said two persons died while three were injured when a 20-feet container fell on a commercial bus at Ilasamaja on the Oshodi-Badagry Expressway.

LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident on Sunday in Lagos, said the dead bodies and injured persons had been taken to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder.

Oke-Osanyintolu said those who died had been identified as a male and female.

He said when the LASEMA Responder got to the scene, it discovered that a truck with registration number SGM 715 XA and loaded with a 20-ft container had collided with a commercial bus discharging passengers under the bridge at Ilasamaja at about 7 p.m.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the impact of the fallen truck led to the immediate death of two passengers.

He added that three other passengers, including the bus driver, were rescued with injuries and had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA’’s Responder.

“Another three passengers escaped unhurt.

”The dead and the injured had been transferred to Isolo General Hospital by LASEMA Responder,” he said.

He said that the Lagos State Transport Management Authority and the police were involved in controlling traffic in the area.

(NAN).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NATIONA L chairman of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Chidi Chukwuanyi, says the state of corruption in the country calls for the replication of the Ghanaian experience under former President Jerry Rawlings in Nigeria. Rawlings, known for his no-nonsense position against corruption, executed Ghana’s past… Read Full Story

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 39,977 as 438 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)… Read Full Story

DISTURBED by the unabated killings in the Southern Kaduna and other parts of the country, the Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be ready to secure the lives and properties of the citizens… Read Full Story