Akeredolu to Malami: Ban on open grazing is irreversible, will be enforced with vigour

The chairman of the Southern Governors Forum and the governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has lambasted the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, for likening the ban on open grazing by southern governors in the south to prohibiting spare parts trading in the North.

Akeredolu, while reacting to Malami’s position, maintained that the resolve of the Southern governors to ban open grazing is irreversible and will be enforced with vigour.

Akeredolu described the statement credited to Malami as not only strange and annoying

but also betrays a terrible mindset, urging the AGF to approach the court if he is not satisfied with the decision of the Southern governors.

Akeredolu expressed regret that such a statement is coming from a Senior Advocate and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

Akeredolu said in the statement personally signed by him that “I have just read the press statement credited to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Shehu Malami SAN on the resolution of the Southern Governors Forum to ban open grazing in their respective states.

“The AGF is quoted to have said that this reasoned decision, among others, is akin to banning all spare parts dealers in the Northern parts of the country and is unconstitutional.

“It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distil issues as expected of a Senior Advocate. Nothing can be more disconcerting.

“This outburst should, ordinarily, not elicit a response from reasonable people who know the distinction between a legitimate business that is not in any way injurious and a certain predilection for anarchy.

“Clinging to an anachronistic model of animal husbandry, which is evidently injurious to the harmonious relationship between the herders and the farmers as well as the local populace, is wicked and arrogant.

“Comparing this anachronism, which has led to the loss of lives, farmlands and property, and engendered untold hardship on the host communities, with buying and selling of auto parts is not only strange. It, annoyingly, betrays a terrible mindset.”

He called on the AGF to approach the Court just as he maintained that decision to ban open grazing is irreversible and said “Mr Malami is advised to approach the court to challenge the legality of the Laws of the respective states banning open grazing and decision of the Southern Governors Forum taken in the interest of their people. We shall be most willing to meet him in court.

“The decision to ban open grazing stays. It will be enforced with vigour.”