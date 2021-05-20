Inuwa, Fintiri donate N50m to facilitate return of displaced persons in Gombe community

Gombe and Adamawa State Governors, Inuwa Yahaya and Ahmadu Fintiri respectively have jointly donated the sum of N50 Million to support movement and quick return of IDPs in affected Communities in Balanga LGA of Gombe State back to their Respective Ancestral Homes as peace has returned to the area.

The development is following the perennial clashes between the Lunguda and Waja communities spread between Adamawa and Gombe states leading to the Governors of the two states, Fintiri and Inuwa summoning a peace meeting held in Numan, Adamawa state.

The meeting brought prominent sons and leaders of both communities in their respective states to discuss on how lasting peace can be brought back to both communities who are brothers from time immemorial.

At the end of the peace meeting, tagged the ‘Numan Peace Accord’, Governor Inuwa read the resolutions as signed by the two Governors and the paramount rulers of the two communities; Kwandi Lunguraya Kuruhaye Dishon Dansanda and Bala Waja Muhammad Danjuma Mohammed.

That the two communities cannot be separated having lived and intermarried for centuries; That all Internally Displaced Person camps be closed within the next one week and people returned back to their homes and That militia and hunter groups are hereby disbanded and their activities proscribed in both communities of the two states.

Also That leadership and elders in both communities of both states shall prevail on their youths and prevent them from causing any distraction and participating in violence; That religious leaders should mount and sustain the campaign for peace. This shall also be taken up by youth groups from both communities in the two states and That a committee for the rebirth of peace and sustaining it among Lunguda and Waja in both states be raised to comprise the following:

It was also resolved that Deputy Governors of Adamawa and Gombe States will serve as co-chairmen, Attorneys-General and Commissioners of Justice from both states, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Gombe State and Permanent Secretary Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Adamawa state, Commissioner for Internal Security, Gombe State, Permanent Secretary Special Duties, Adamawa state, Commissioners of Information from the two states as members.

Furthermore, other members are HRH Kwandi Lunguraya Kuruhaye Dishon Dansanda, HRH Bala Waja Muhammad Danjuma Muhammad, HRH Hamma Bachama Humon Ismaila Daniel Shaga, Dr. John Lazarus Yoriyo, Justice Hakila Y. Heman, Mr. Ibrahim Welye, Chairmen of Balanga and Guyuk LGAs of Gombe and Adamawa states respectively while Permanent Secretaries on security matters as co- secretaries.

The communique concluded by calling on the paramount rulers of Lunguda and Waja communities to ensure that the lingering land issues between the two communities are resolved so that people can go back their farms in safety.

Governor Inuwa and his Adamawa counterpart, Fintiri announced a donation fifty million naira to support the movement of the Internally dislplace Persons IDPs of the Lunguda and Waja communal clash back to their respective ancestral homes.

