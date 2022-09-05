Police parade two suspects for human trafficking in Sokoto

By Olakunle Maruf - Sokoto
The Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto State Command has paraded two suspects for attempted kidnapping through the Illela border to Libya.

Speaking while parading the suspects, the state commissioner for Police, CP Muhammed Usaini Gumel, said the suspects were apprehended through the newly launched operations X-Squad in the state.

Gumel explained that the victim, Precious Oke, was trapped at Illela border town to the Niger Republic.

According to the Commissioner, “Miss Precious stated that she noticed that while her handler was making efforts to smuggle her across the border, sighted police patrol team which directed her to go into hiding.

“It is at this point that the victim made a call to Sokoto State Police public relations officer of the command who immediately alerted the vigilant police patrol team at Illela where she was traced and rescued”

The CP however revealed that the Quick Reaction Force in connection with the attempted trafficking arrested two facilitators.

He said one of the suspects was arrested at Illela while the second one was nabbed with the metropolis.

Gumel explained that the command is making a concerted effort to round up all the members of the cartel.

