Akeredolu leads charge on review of APC constitution

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Friday, led the charge for a review of the Constitution of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), just as he highlighted some areas that must be looked into by the Constitution Review Committee of the party.

Akeredolu called for the review of the party’s constitution during a Stakeholders’ Meeting held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State on Friday.

Akeredolu who stressed the importance of the review said rules and regulations guiding a party like the APC must be dynamic and not static.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Richard Olatunde, and made available to newsmen in Akure, Akeredolu advocated for the review of the party’s constitution for some obvious reasons.

He pointed out some important areas that should be looked into including the constitution of the Board of Trustees (BOT), mode of Primary elections, emergence of delegates among other areas.

The governor disclosed that the governors and other stakeholders of the party in the Southwest have resolved to set up a committee to present the position of the Southwest APC to the Constitution Review Committee.

He, however, commended the National Caretaker Committee of the Party led by the Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni for the vision to hold the exercise.

