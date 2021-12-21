Akeredolu has laid foundation for better Ondo State ― TAC DG, Osunyikanmi

The Director General of Technical Aid Corps (TAC), Dr Pius Osunyikanmi, has hailed governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for providing impactful and purposeful leadership in the state, saying the developmental strides recorded by his administration in the last few years in the state are unprecedented.

Osunyikanmi who stated yhis in Akure, the Ondo State capital, said Akeredolu has executed projects that are adding values to lives of the people of the state.

According to him, Akeredolu has laid foundation for prosperity in the state by showing uncommon zeal in pursuing an industrialisation roadmap that is transforming the state.

He noted that despite the dwindling resources, the present administration led by Akeredolu has been creative with available resources to turn around the state with various landmark infrastructural development.

He noted the existing peace in the state saying with the creation of Amotekun, the people of the can sleep with their two eyes, saying kidnapping, armed robbery, farmers/herders clash have becoming a thing of the past in the state.

Osunyikanmi however called on the people of the state to continue to cooperate and support the Akeredolu administration in building a better Ondo State, describing the governor as a strong defender of people.

“Governor Akeredolu is a courageous leader, since he assumed office Ondo state has since taken its rightful position as a leading light amongst the southwest states,.

He cited the proposed “Port Ondo” as the best thing that will happen to Ondo state, saying “with the proposed port Ondo it means that Akeredolu has set the the foundation of prosperity in the sunshine state.

He however, congratulate the state public servants, religious leaders, traditional leaders and all citizens of Ondo for witnessing another end of the year said it can only take the grace of God.

Osunyikanmi expressed optimism that the state will continue to witness many developmental projects that will transform the lives of the people of the state while urging all sons and daughters of Ondo state to continue to support the present administration.

The Ile-Oluji born politician and philanthropist used the medium to wish all residents of Ondo state merry Christmas and a prosperous new year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Akeredolu has laid foundation for better Ondo State ― TAC DG, Osunyikanmi