Akeredolu appoints Ogundele as new HoS

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on Thursday, approved the appointment of Pastor Kayode Olaniyi Ogundele as the new Head of the Ondo State Public Service.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Richard Olatunde, who said the appointment is in recognition of Ogundele’s rich experience in the State Public Service and his track records of years of dedication and efficiency.

The governor said Ogundele’s appointment follows the statutory retirement of the incumbent Head of Service, Pastor John Adeyemo, who will be bowing out of the Service on August 2, 2022, saying Ogundele’s appointment, therefore, takes effect from August 3, 2022.

Akeredolu’s approval of the appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 208, Sub-section 3 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (As Amended).

Until his appointment, Ogundele was the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet and Special Services Department of the Governor’s office. He joined the State Public Service as an Administrative Officer in 1994.

An astute and experienced administrator, Kayode Ogundele has traversed almost all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the course of his career and rose through the ranks to the position of Permanent Secretary before his appointment.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Personnel Psychology and fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Administration of Nigeria, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, and graduate of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, among other several Professional Qualifications.

Akeredolu congratulates the new Head of Service while charging him to sustain the robust relationship between government and Labour leaders in the state.

