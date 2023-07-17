Renowned constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has expressed sympathy for the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye, over the collapse of a section of his office in the state High Court last week.

Justice Adeyeye sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital following the incident. Ajulo, in a statement released on Monday and made available to the Nigerian Tribune, described the incident in the Ekiti State judiciary as embarrassing and emphasized the need for the government to prioritize the welfare of judges in the country.

The lawyer stated that the incident was indicative of the decay and challenges in the nation’s judiciary, and advocated for adequate investment and provisions for judicial workers in recognition of their important role in society.

He said, “What happened to the Ekiti CJ is symbolic and a pointer to the present fortune of most of them as endangered species. I want to call on the government to prioritize the reconstruction of old court buildings nationwide and address the issue of judges’ wages comprehensively.”

Ajulo emphasized the crucial role of the judiciary in upholding democracy and serving as a refuge for the common man in governance.

He lamented the disproportionate remuneration of the judiciary compared to the other two arms of government, despite the significance of their work.

“Despite shouldering the burden of political irregularities and providing justice for politicians, the judges’ wages do not reflect the significance of their work. With less than 300 federal judicial officers compared to over 400 politicians in the National Assembly receiving substantial salaries and emoluments, it is imperative to ensure that judges receive salaries commensurate with their indispensable role.

“It is high time the government recognizes the vital role of judicial stability and provides just compensation for our esteemed judges.

Aligning their salaries with that of senators will demonstrate the value we place on their tireless dedication to upholding justice and maintaining the rule of law,” Ajulo said.

