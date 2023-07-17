The owner of London Line Transport Company Ltd, Emmanuel Viashima, has demanded N5 billion in damages for his automobile workshop where 32 vehicles allegedly belonging to the former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, were towed away by the asset recovery committee.

Viashima, in a petition addressed to the State Governor, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia, expressed his grievances over the invasion of his premises by the asset recovery committee.

Last week, the committee stormed the automobile workshop, which is reportedly owned by Oracle Business Limited, a company associated with the former governor, and seized 32 vehicles.

Viashima, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, clarified that although the land belongs to Oracle Business Limited, it was leased to him.

The petition, dated July 14, 2023, and signed by Viashima, was made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Monday.

According to Viashima, the committee members, led by Tom Uja, forcefully broke into his premises, took stock of the vehicles, and confiscated them.

The petition was also copied to the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, National Human Rights Commission, the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Makurdi, Secretary to the Benue State Government, Chairman of the Assets Recovery Committee, and the Tor Tiv.

Viashima mentioned that the committee members harassed his workers, who had started recording the invasion and seized some of their phones, which were later returned.

According to the petition, not all the vehicles seized from the workshop belong to the former governor.

Viashima listed the owners of the impounded vehicles, including former governor Samuel Ortom, his wife Mrs Eunice Ortom, himself, a traditional ruler, and some aides of the former governor.

Viashima further stated that his wife’s Lexus 250 was severely damaged by the committee during the towing process. He proceeded to itemise each of the 32 vehicles that were taken away, along with their owners and vehicle particulars.

He stated, “Contrary to claims by the Asset Recovery Committee that 30 vehicles were towed away from the company’s premises, the number of vehicles forcefully taken away from the company by the committee is 32.”

Viashima petitioned the governor’s office to address the issues raised and rectify the erroneous impression created in the minds of the public.

He requested the release of the seized vehicles and the payment of N5 billion in damages by the Benue State Government, considering the economic impact of his losses, in order to mitigate the said losses and revive his collapsed business.

“Your Excellency, it is in the light of the foregoing that I petition your good office to look into the issues I have raised herein with the mindset to erase the erroneous impression created in the minds of the public order a release of the vehicles seized as well as payment of N5 billion damages by the Benue State Government in view of the economic impact of my losses to enable me to mitigate the said losses and jumpstart my crumbled business”.

