Ajimobi’s burial rescheduled

The final burial of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has been rescheduled according to his media aide, Tunji Bolaji.

Bolaji disclosed this to Tribune Online at his late former boss residence in Ibadan.

According to a statement released on behalf of the family, he said “With great sadness and deep regrets but in total submission to the will of the Almighty Allah, we announce the transition of His Excellency, Senator Isiaq Abiola Ajimobi this sad incident occurred after a brief illness on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

He was aged 70 years.”

“The funeral details will be announced later.”

He, however, appealed to sympathisers to observe the protocol as laid down by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) saying let us wash keep social distance, use our facemask and also wash our hands regularly.

