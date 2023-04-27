The Ajaokuta Steel Township Youth Vanguard for Development has called on Kogi state Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the National Assembly, and the incoming president-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to halt the rush by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development to concession Ajaokuta steel and Itakpe National Iron Mining companies.

Comrade Ismaila Nasiru, the coordinator of the group, expressed his concerns at a press conference held in Lokoja on Thursday, stating that the Ministry of Mines and steel development has advertised the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and National Iron Mining Itakpe at the twilight of the expiration of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Nasiru pointed out that the 20 days given for local and international interested companies to respond with detailed offers (not just expression of interest) is not only grossly inadequate for any serious pre-bidding preparations and bill drafting by contenders for a gigantic company like Ajaokuta, but it is also clearly at variance and in breach of infrastructural concession regulatory commission (ICRC) that specifies six weeks for tender advert and responses.

He warned that bidders would be denied the time to access and factor critical information and data in their proposals within the 20-day timeframe.

Nasiru also expressed concern that bidders would be compelled to blindly bid within 20 days, without factoring in the environmental impact assessment or the existing staff level and quality in the plant.

He added that within 20 days, blindfolded from all of the critical information and ideas listed above, bidders cannot realistically bid for the steel plant nor will their bids reflect in any meaningful way, the realities of a steel plant that cost the nation over $4billion.

The youth leader urged the National Assembly to order an immediate halt to the current concession bidding in the interest of Nigerians and the country.

He also urged the incoming administration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu to revert to the earlier bill approved by both arms of the National Assembly for the government to fully fund, complete and operationalize Ajaokuta steel company first and privatize the companies at premium prices after.

“Alternatively, the transaction advisers should still be halted right away by the national assembly due to the huge sum already paid to them, and if the new incoming government considers the Transaction adviser credible, they can retain them but on a new agenda, restrict bidding to only operators of large steel plants with records of successful operation,” Nasiru said.

The youth leader called on the relevant authorities to take action to avoid a repeat of the past and irreparable damage to the steel companies.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





EXPLAINER: What happens if an elected lawmaker dies after election?

There have been heated arguments on what happens if an elected federal lawmaker dies before taking…

I’m single, bride waiting to be dressed — Olori Naomi

Prophetess Silekunola Naomi Ogunwusi, the former wife of the Ooni of Ife, has claimed to be single and…

Alaafin: My father never lost any bout during his lifetime — First son, Prince Israel

The first son of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, Prince Israel Adeyemi, has recounted how the former was…

OFFCUT: How to advice someone with bad breath without being rude

Advising someone with bad breath can be awkward, especially when you want to refrain from using…

Xavi reveals why he called up 15-year-old Lamine Yamal to Barcelona squad

Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, has opened up on his historic decision to call up 15-year-old La Masia winger Lamine Yamal to…

The Banana Island building collapse

ON one level, the real tragedy about the collapse of a seven-storey apartment building under construction on First Avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos, is…