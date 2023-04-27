Justice Stanley Adekunle Lawal has been sworn in as the substantive President of the Customary Court of Appeal, FCT by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

The swearing-in ceremony, which was held in Abuja on Wednesday, saw the CJN admonishing judges and justices heading various courts to be open to public scrutiny as public officers.

During his speech, the CJN emphasized the importance of public officers being open to criticism and maintaining good work relationships with their subordinates.

“You are expected to be open to public criticism and scrutiny, and you must be guided by the constitution,” he said, stressing that any person who takes public office should be aware that they must be subjected to public scrutiny and criticism.

Furthermore, the CJN stated that, as the head of the court, the bulk stops on the desk of the President, and they must be objective in their decisions. He also called on Justice Lawal to be dispassionate and kind to his subordinates.

Justice Lawal, who has been the acting President of the Customary Court of Appeal, FCT since October last year, took over from Justice Abazi Musa Abubakar, who retired after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 65 years as provided in the constitution.

