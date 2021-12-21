Aisha Buhari sends staff on leave till further notice

The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has directed all staff members in her office to proceed on leave until further notice.

A top presidency source which demanded anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the matter, confirmed the directive on Tuesday.

The order came amid speculation that the wife of the president may be pregnant following the emergence of a photograph that appears to show her with a bulging stomach.

However, it would not be the first time she has sent has sent her staff leave.

Mrs Buhari had given a similar order on her return from a recent foreign trip when she had to observed the mandatory self-isolation COVID-19 protocol.

The First Lady retuned from Turkey on Sunday after accompanying President Buhari on his office visit to the country.

The presidency source affirmed: “This is not the first time, even last year (2020) she did the same thing after she returned from a trip abroad.”

