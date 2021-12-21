Police parade 26 suspects, recover cache of arms, ammunition

The Police Intelligence Response Team has arrested 26 suspects for various criminal activitiies ranging from conspiracy, kidnappings, cattle rustling to armed robbery amongost others.

Parading the suspects comprising 21 males ànd five females, in Abuja on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, disclosed that the IGP’-IRT led by DCP Olatunji Disu nabbed them in Zaria, Kaduna State, Port Harcourt Rivers State and other places across the country following tip-off from the members of the public.

The FPRO who was flanked by the Commander of the team, Disu explained that the suspets were arrested through the joint efforts of the men of the Force Intelligence Bureau and the Intelligence Response Team from their various hideouts in the country.

The suspects are Abdulkarem Dalhatu, Shaibu Yusuf alias Yalli, and Muktar Halilu alias Likita.

According to him, “on 30th November 2021 at about 16.00hrs, a team of FIB-IRT Rigachikun base on operation Puff-Adder II, succeeded in arresting One Abdulkareem Dalhatu of Kako village, Shaibu Yusuf of and Muktar Halilu in Zaria Local Goverment Area of Kaduna state.”

He said that the suspets conspired with one Sani Idris alias Yaroro, Isah Ibrahim alias Isiya Danwasa and other members of their gang all at large in terrorizing people within Zaria and environs with series of armed robbery, kidnapping and cattle rustling cases.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have participated in several armed robbery, cattle rustling and kidnapping operations in the area.

He added that they also admitted having attacked at KG. Medical Diagnosis Service Kofar Gayan Zaria city on 5/08/2021 where a staff of the hospital was kidnapped and later released but they threatened to return and they later collected cash sum of N3 million from the owner of hospital Dr. Peter Nnamani.

According to him, the suspets also attacked the house of Miss Hafsat Abubakar Bukhari, a pharmacist attached to ABUTH Shika Zaria and kidnapped her brother Yusha’u Abubakar Yahaya Musa and Anas surname unknown all of No. 80 Limanchi Kona Zaria city, in September.

He added that a ransom cash payment of the sum of N1.5m, and N2 million were collected from them respectively and other several operations.

The suspects also attacked at the house of Major AA. Zubairu at Kofar Gayan on June 10, 2021 but they were repelled by the security agents after exchange of gunfire while they took to their heel with gunshot wounds and four of them later died.

According to him, “the criminals again kidnapped one of the children of DSC. Auwal Yakubu the public relations officer, NCS Tincan Island Lagos and some undisclosed amount of money was callected as ransom.

“They also kidanpped one Fatima Nura ‘F’ 18yrs, Yasira Aminu ‘F’ 12yrs and Abdulmumuni Adamu ‘M’ 35yrs were cash sum of N6.8m was collected as ransom.”

The Police Spokesperson also paraded another gang comprising Muslim Abubakar, Lawisa Hassan, Hajara Abubakar and Maryam Abubakar for consipracy and kidnapping for ransom.

He said that based on credible information, the Police operatives in the team of FIB-IRT Rigachikun base on operation Puff-Adder II on October 17, 2021 succeeded in arresting all the suspects of Hanwa Zaria who specialized in taking women to kidnappers at their camp located at Galadimawa in Giwa Local Goveenment Area of Kaduna State.

He stated that investigation revealed that the said Muslin Abubakar criminally conspired with Lawisa Hassan, deceived one Khadija Idris and Khadija Musa all female residents of Hanwa Zaria and took them to kidnappers, raped them and demand ransom from their relations.

According to him, while the said Maryam Abubakar was taking married women to them and get paid she said Hajara Abubakar was among the married women taken to the camp for adultery.

The Police also paraded one Koko Ita Oko, a physically challenged man said to be the suspect that carried out survellilance on security and law enforcement agents and also drives the criminal gang during some of the operations.

Another suspect paraded was one Obed Stanley 31, said to be a graduate of Mass Communication at the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) who was arrested with assorted AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and other weapons.

He was said to have been reported to the Police authorities by a man who he allegedly threatend to deal with and was searched and apprehended with these arms and ammunition.

Some exhibits recovered from the suspects include five AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, locally-fabricated guns and 157 rounds of live ammunition.

The Police High Command therefore warned citizens to be careful of the kind of company they keep with their relations as some of these relations might be criminals in disguise who might be waiting for small opportunities to pepetrate their evil acts of criminality.

Mba assured that all the suspects would be immediately charged to the nation’s court of law upon the conclusion of the investigation being conducted by the Police detectives on criminal cases.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Police arrest 26 suspects | Police arrest 26 suspects | Police arrest 26 suspects |