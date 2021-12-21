5 missing engineers: Ebonyi government exonerates self, describes incident as unfortunate

Ebonyi State government has exonerated itself on the missing of five engineers handling Effium axis of the Abakaliki Ring Road in the state as unfortunate and disheartening.

The government stated this on Tuesday contrary to allegations in some quarters.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji stated this while briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital.

According to Orji, the state government has no hand in the disappearance of the engineers.

Recall that the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state has been at war since January 22 this year with many killed and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Five engineers handling a Ring Road project in the community were abducted early last month by suspected warlords while supervising the road project and have not been seen since then.

Orji said, “It has become imperative to put the records straight on the allegations and misrepresentation of facts conveyed to the public from certain quarters over the unfortunate incident that befell Engr. Nelson Onyeme of Nelan Consulting firm and other four engineers whose services we suppose were hired by Nelan Company to work in the phase two of the African Development Bank sponsored section of Abakaliki Ring Road Project as they are not in the list of employees submitted to Ebonyi State Government by Nelan Consultants.

“Based on the Police investigation report on the incident, we view as disheartening the unfortunate circumstances that led to the sad news. We therefore extend our heartfelt condolences to all the families and the Nelan Company for this dastardly act by criminal elements while hoping for a comprehensive crackdown on the perpetrators.

“However, we are constrained to correct certain impressions contained in the information dished out to the public by Mrs. Nelson Onyeme as we know that she spoke out of emotions and we believe that some politicians have also taken advantage of her state of mind. Otherwise, there were things that she said against the State Government that were unnecessarily misleading. We therefore cannot join issues with her.

“We are also compelled to set the records straight on the utterances of one of the engineers of Nelan Company, Mr. Benjamin who speaks from both sides of the mouth (telling the State Government one thing and telling the public another thing) and who is extremely economical with the truth about our contractual relations with Nelan Company.

“Contrary to the insinuations contained in the interview granted Arise TV by Engr. Benjamin Nzeagwu on the status of the Ring Road project vis-a-vis Nelan Consulting firm, Abakaliki Ring Road is a project of Ebonyi State Government funded through a repayable loan from African Development Bank and not a grant and so the services of Nelan Consulting firm were hired by Ebonyi State Government through international bidding processes.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!