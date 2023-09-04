Anambra State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) has paraded two members of the Unified Hybrid Enforcement Team (UHBET), an enforcement unit of the agency for assaulting an Edo driver, who shuttles between Edo State and Onitsha, for evading tax payment in the commercial city of the state.

The parade took place at its headquarters in Awka on Monday evening.

Parading the defaulting officers, the State Chairman of AIRS, Dr Greg Ezeilo, said the agency under his watch will not tolerate any lawlessness among its staff.

Dr Ezeilo said the two young men were arrested on Sunday evening, shortly after a video circulating online showed how the revenue collectors rendered inhuman treatment to the Edo transporter in an attempt to escape arrest.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident also received condemnation from the state governor, Chukuma Soludo, via a press release made available to Journalists in Awka by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

In the release, Soludo said the revenue agents’ conduct was unbecoming, adding that they would be undergoing further training on how to discharge their duties.

Reacting further, the AIRS boss noted that what the UHBET members would have done was for them to take a video or photo shoot of the vehicle for legal action rather than manhandle the driver in a barbaric manner.

“According to him, what happened was that the driver was flown down by the team and his profile was checked on our AIRS portal, and the men discovered that the driver was owning the state the sum of N37,000.00, and in an attempt to ask him to pay, the driver’s speed provoked the men to assault him in a manner that warranted their immediate arrest by order of the State Governor.

The Chairman, while apologising to the governor and the general public for the incident, appealed to all concerned investors and business owners in the state to always pay their taxes when due to avoid such developments and also to enable the present administration to achieve its vision of making the State a prosperous and livable homeland.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

[VIDEO] ‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan





One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

Mixed reactions as leaked nude video of TikTok star, ‘Buba girl’, surfaces online

Social media users have continued to react differently to a trending nude video of…

Why my grandfather gave Apostle Babalola of CAC the forbidden forest (Igbo Aiwo) for his first revival —Alaaye of Efon, Oba Aladejare

The Alaaye of Efon Kingdom, Obalufon Alayemore, Oba Emmanuel Aladejare, in this interview by…

Goat gives birth to half-human-half-kid in Kwara

A female goat (nanny) has reportedly delivered a half-human, half-goat (kid) at the…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Housemates paid N300k weekly to be on show – CeeC

Big Brother Naija ‘All Stars’ housemate, Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly called CeeC, has revealed the…

AFCON 2023: NFF, Peseiro agree on contract extension

The leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Jose Peseiro have reached an agreement for…