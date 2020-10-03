Air Task Force strikes again, kills several terrorists, destroys their hideouts in Borno State ― DHQ

The Defence Headquarters, DHQ, on Saturday said that the subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM 2, currently being executed by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralized several Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs) and destroyed their hideouts at Maima and Tusuye, settlements near Warshale and Tongule along the Dikwa-Rann axis of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, DMO, Major General John Eneche.

He disclosed that the feat was achieved sequel to credible Human Intelligence reports as well as series of aerial surveillance missions, which indicated that the locations were being used as rendezvous points by the terrorists.

He said that consequently, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF), fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the two locations respectfully.

Gen. Eneche stated that the attack aircraft scored devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralizing several of the terrorists.

