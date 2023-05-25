Police presence has been described as a catalyst for the prosperity and development of a growing community nationwide.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Sikiru Kayode made this known at the opening Police post at Odogbo-Ijesa, Osun state on Wednesday.

The senior police officer who claimed to have suggested the construction of an ultra-modern police post in the area 14 years ago attributed its fulfilment to a work of fate.

His words: “About 14 years ago when I was posted here as the Area Commander of Ijesaland and visited this place, the first thing I observed was that; for the development of this whole area, there is a need for Police presence.

“Your best friend at all times is the Police, hence my suggestion to my friend (Oba Olatunde Oginni) that for this land to be prosperous, there is a need for Police presence here, that’s why I’m full of gratitude that God made it possible for me to be the person to open this building for operations”, said the AIG SK Akande.

He however urged the area commander in charge of Ijesaland to source for good men that will Man the station, saying the position of the Police post is very strategic to the security architecture of his jurisdiction, hence should give it all strength that is required by putting sensitive police officers.

Speaking in the same vein, the donor of the facilities, HRH Olatunde Oginni expressed his happiness to witness the day because of the significance of the project to the wellbeing of the community, saying despite many developmental projects he had powered to support the Nigerian Police.

“This particular project is for the development of my people and my only plea before the Police authority is to quickly consider it to turn this place into a Police division because we’re capable of handling a Police division, and I can be sure the authority of good welfare of all the men posted there”, said the business mogul.

The ultra-modern police post was built and donated by HRH Olatunde Oginni JP.

