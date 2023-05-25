Leaders of National Union of Road Transport Workers(NURTW) in south west on Thursday converged in Lagos to endorse Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede as the sole candidate from the zone for the post of NURTW president.

Speaking at a well attended endorsement ceremony, PA Samuel Jonah, the pioneer chairman of Lagos state council of the union and one of the founding fathers of the union lamented that ” we leaders of the union in south west made a mistake in 2019 when endorsed Baruwa as our representative from the zone for the post of presidency. It was a big mistake. And four years down the line, he has destroyed all the achievements and legacies of previous administrations. He has been running the union with impunity without regards for the constitution of the union.

Presently, the NURTW is not in existence in southwest as nearly all the state councils have been taking over by various state governments via park and garages management committee. And efforts by leaders to Wade in and use wisdom and experience to restore sanity were rubbished by arrogant leadership style of Baruwa and his sycophants “

Pa Jonah regretted that despite the sorry state of the union in country, Baruwa and some disgruntled elements because of their selfish interests have been trying to send impose on the union for second term.

“Enough is enough” if Baruwa bad leadership. We, the leaders from south west have rejected him. He us no longer representing out zone.

Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede has been unanimously endorsed to fly our flag at the National Headquarters.

We have realized our mistake, hence we endorsing Agbede. Agbede is tested and trusted. He was Lagos state chairman of the union for 8 years and performed creditably well. He had also held many positions at the national level and he was not found wanting. He is an asset from our zone to the national headquarters. “

Pa Jonah enjoined all members of the union in the zone remained calm, stating that” with Agbede at the helm of affairs at national level, our suffering will be over”

