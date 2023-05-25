Arrangements have been concluded by the Institute of Human Virology Nigeria, IHVN to roll out a state of art multi-campus excellence in public healthcare, training and research.

The Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the Institute, Dr Patrick Dakum in a statement made available to the Nigerian Tribune stated that the IHVN campus is multi-purpose and a summation of leasable office

buildings, clinical trials, bio-specimen repositories for storage and management of bio-specimens, multi-media lecture auditoriums, meeting rooms and offices.

Dr Dakum who said the campus will be commissioned sometime in June this year is a demonstration of IHVN’s commitment to health service implementation, capacity building, research and ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare services through innovative and evidence-based strategies.

He added that the two centres now on campus which are the Programme Implementation Center, (PIC) and the International Research Center of Excellence, IRCE, IHVN will continue working out training and expertise for the sustainability of Human Immunodeficiency Virus/Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, TB, malaria and cancer programmes.

The Chief Executive Officer further pointed out that the rollout of the PIC campus of IHVN will revolutionize the fight against emerging infectious and non-infectious diseases in Nigeria and the African continent.

On the essence of IHVN, Dakum said it is an internationally recognized local and nonprofit organization structured to develop and maintain linkages with other local and international organizations in collaborative ways that support Nigeria’s Government’s health sector strategic plans.

According to him, IHVN focuses on the treatment and management of diseases such as HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria, Covid-19 cancer and other infectious and non-infectious diseases.

He disclosed that the commissioning of IHVN’s campus will be preceded by a scientific seminar on addressing local health challenges through quality research and partnership, adding that it will bring together key scientists and public-private stakeholders in the health sector with professor Robert Gallo, Director, Institute of Human Virology, Baltimore USA; Professor Alash’le Abimiku, Executive Director, International Research Center of Excellence (IRCE), and Dr Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa, Director General of Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) as main speakers.

