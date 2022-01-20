AIB-N reiterates commitment to partnerships with NAF for safer airspace

In its drive to ensure sustainable cooperation with relevant authorities for a safer airspace in Nigeria, Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), has reiterated its commitment to maintain partnership and institutional collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The Commissioner/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau, Mr Akin Olateru, who made this known while receiving the newly appointed Abuja Military Airport Commandant, Group Captain B. A. Usman at the Bureau’s head office in Abuja, stated that the NAF had the Bureau’s full support and cooperation in ensuring a safer airspace in Nigeria.

AIB-N, according to Olateru, as a government agency, had a strong relationship with the NAF, which was sealed with a pact between the two government establishments.

“AIB-N cannot do it alone. A strong collaboration must exist among relevant agencies in order to ensure the continuous safety of the Nigerian airspace,” the Commissioner said.

While soliciting the Bureau’s support, Group Captain Usman disclosed that his team was seeking ways to consolidate the existing synergy between the agencies to ensure maximum safety and security within and outside the airports’ environment.

The Commandant further urged the Bureau not to hesitate to call NAF in times of distress, assuring the Bureau of its readiness for rapid response at all times.

