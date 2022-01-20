Stop politicising CVFF disbursement, indigenous ship-owner tells FG

THE Chairman of the Shipowners Forum, Margaret Orakwusi has said that the only way Nigerian ports can stop losing cargoes to neighbouring ports is if government agencies operating at the ports improve their efficiency among themselves. This is even as the former President of the Nigeria Trawler Owners Association (NITOA) called on the Federal Government to stop politicizing the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), warning that companies are folding up due to a lack of financial buoyancy by indigenous vessel owners.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune exclusively, Barrister Orakwusi stated that, “Infrastructural deficiency at our ports is one of the major reasons why we lose cargoes to neighboring ports. This year, I want the Federal Government to focus more on provision of infrastructure at our ports. Again, there should be efficiency driven activities among government agencies at our ports.

“It is worrisome that people continue sending their shipments to neighbouring ports and these goods end up finding their way into the Nigerian markets through our many porous borders. The country is losing enormous revenue through this, so we need to pay attention into bringing efficiency into our port operations. We need to ensure that the roads leading into and out of our ports are working.

“Also, our waterways should be clear for navigation. Government needs to do more in promoting our inland waterways. Nigeria is actually a blessed nation with a lot of natural resources.”

On the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF), Orakwusi called for an end to the politics being played around the disbursement process of the fund.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“I also believe that year 2022 should see an end to the politics being played around the disbursement of the CVFF fund. Businesses are going down. Maritime businesses need funding to survive. We are a nation that generates a lot of cargoes at our ports but we do not take part in the freighting of these cargoes. Due to this anomaly, people will think that it is only the indigenous shipowners that are losing out, but Nigerian insurance companies are also losing out. Even our commercial banks are losing out.

“If we keep allowing the cargoes that we generate at our ports to be taken out on Free On Board (FOB) basis, then our economy is the one losing. A situation where the buyer dictates the trade term is embarrassing for us as a nation. The country is losing in the area of insurance and our banks are losing out. Also, in the legal aspect of the trade agreement, we are losing out because the buyer dictates the trade term. With our population and the number of our children looking for jobs, we cannot afford to allow this trend to continue.

“As a mother, I am not happy. As a woman in the private sector that has to generate everything, including generating your own power supply, clearing your own water channel and dredging it, I am not happy. Until we get things right in the nation’s maritime sector, we will continue losing out in the area of revenue and wealth creation,” the Shipowners Forum Chairman explained.