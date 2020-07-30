AIB commences investigations into collision of two planes at Lagos airport

Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has announced that it has commenced investigations into the case of collision between a Middle East airline aircraft and Turkish airlines at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
The General Manager, public affairs at AIB, Mr Tunji Oketumbi dropped this hint in a short message sent to Tribune Online.
Describing the collision as a serious incident, Oketumbi declared: “We have commenced an investigation into the serious incident.
ALSO READ: Ogulagha leaders threaten to shut down Forcados Terminal over alleged FG’s neglect
It is an occurrence under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.”
A Middle East passenger plane, an Airbus A330-243 with registration number OD-MEA while taxiing rammed into a Boeing 777 plane marked TC-LJC belonging to Turkish Airlines which was parked on the tarmac at the Lagos airport on Wednesday.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Presidency sends EFCC zonal heads, others back to Police
THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters… Read Full Story
After Over Four Weeks In Isolation, Oyo Commissioner For Sports Tests Negative For COVID-19
After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease… Read Full Story
Southern Kaduna attacks being carried out by militia, Reps tell FG
THE Southern Kaduna caucus in the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for the Federal Government’s intervention in identifying and halting the financiers and members of the militia groups involved in the indiscriminate killings and kidnapping of innocent Nigerians, including children and women… Read Full Story
Public Schools Still Not Primed For Reopening — ASUU Insists
THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says that neither the federal nor the various state governments have put anything in place to suggest that the protocols they reel out as control measures against COVID-19 will be implemented in their own schools… Read Full Story
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.
SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE