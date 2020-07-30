AIB commences investigations into collision of two planes at Lagos airport

Nigeria’s Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has announced that it has commenced investigations into the case of collision between a Middle East airline aircraft and Turkish airlines at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

The General Manager, public affairs at AIB, Mr Tunji Oketumbi dropped this hint in a short message sent to Tribune Online.

Describing the collision as a serious incident, Oketumbi declared: “We have commenced an investigation into the serious incident.

It is an occurrence under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.”

A Middle East passenger plane, an Airbus A330-243 with registration number OD-MEA while taxiing rammed into a Boeing 777 plane marked TC-LJC belonging to Turkish Airlines which was parked on the tarmac at the Lagos airport on Wednesday.

