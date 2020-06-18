Ahead of flight resumptions: Six airlines scale airworthiness hurdle

Ahead of flight resumptions in five airports across the country, six Nigerian airlines have passed the airworthiness exercise conducted on them by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

This is just as three airlines have submitted their financial health status for scrutiny.

Speaking at an aviation webinar organized by the NCAA, Director, Airworthiness Standards at the authority, Engineer Ita Awak, hinted that six of the airlines had scaled the hurdle regarding airworthiness strength.

According to Awak, “We have asked all the airlines that they should use only reagents that are approved by the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) of their different aircraft types, to disinfect their machines.”

Speaking on the financial health of the airlines, the director of air transport regulations for the NCAA, Group Captain Edem Oyo-Ita (retired), said only three airlines have submitted their financial health status while waiting for others.

Also on the insurance of the airlines, Oyo-Ita said his directorate was working on the confirmation of the status of the airlines’ insurance.

