Insecurity: Buhari pledges proactive action against bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday pledged proactive measures against bandits across the country in a bid to put an end to their activities.

The president stated this while condoling the people and government of Sokoto State over the several killings of people in the South-Eastern part of the state recently.

President Buhari, who was represented by a high-powered delegation of the security apparatus, led by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), expressed shock and sadness on the killing sprees occasioned by bandits.

Other security chiefs on the delegation include the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar Adamu, the Director-General of the Department of State Security (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, his counterpart in the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, the Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), Air Vice Marshall, Mohammed Usman and the Chief of Military Intelligence, the Corps of Military Intelligence (CMI), Gen. S.A. Adebayo.

President Buhari said the NSA, “is not comfortable with the lack of progress” in resolving the insecurity situation, which was why the security chiefs, on his behalf “had discussions [with Gov. Tambuwal] on bandits situation and the escalating situation in terms of insecurity” in Sokoto.

“When there are (security) issues, they are not discussed in the open. We discussed with (Gov. Tambuwal), we had underlining agreements and were open and frank in our discussions,” so as to instil confidence in all stakeholders across the state, region and country.

“All the discussions,” continued the NSA, “were to fine-tune the existing national security strategy (2019) to tackle the problem,” pointing out that his office- Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), is leading the federal government in this regard.

He assured that President Buhari is concerned about closing the gaps hitherto existing between the other tiers of the government, state and local governments, in terms of synergy on tackling security breaches.

“That is why we visited (Gov. Tambuwal) and we will also visit the Sultan of Sokoto, who has a direct bearing on the grassroots elements in the state,” Gen Monguno said.

