FAAN to begin ‘park and pay’ at Abuja airport on Thursday

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the commencement of park and pay policy for motorists at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (NAIA) on Thursday, 29th September, 2022.

FAAN also commemorates with the NAIA at 40, stating that all is set for the celebration of the milestones that have been achieved by one of Nigeria’s foremost Airports.

According to a statement by Mrs Faithful Hope-Iva aze, the airport was commissioned on the 29th September, 1982, and has developed into a hub for the north-central region of Nigeria and beyond.

“The Airport prides in the possession of world-class Airport facilities including a brand new international terminal with a passenger handling capacity of 15million per annum commissioned by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in December, 2018, a recently rehabilitated domestic terminal, as well as a hajj/cargo terminal.

“To underscore the continuous progress that has been made by Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja over the years, the Airport was awarded the Best Airport in Safety for the Year 2018 by Airport Council International, Africa Region. It also received ACI’s Airport Service Quality Award in the year 2020, amongst several other recognitions,” the statement reads in part.

The statement said “as part of activities lined up for the commemoration of the 40th anniversary celebration, the Airport will hold an anniversary event on the 29th September, 2022, where passengers, stakeholders and former Managers of the airport will be honoured for their contributions to the development of the Airport.

“The hallmark of the event will be the commissioning of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport’s Park & Pay Automated Car Parking Service by the Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu.”

