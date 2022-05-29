Aggrieved Plateau APC gubernatorial aspirants call for cancellation of result

By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Aggrieved gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the just concluded primary election in Plateau State have called for the cancellation of the gubernatorial primary on the premise of irregularities and no adherence to lay down procedures.

It would be recalled that four gubernatorial aspirants of the party walk out of the venue of the primary last Thursday alleging that the exercise was conducted without an authentic delegates list.

The aggrieved aspirants in a statement signed by their secretary, Dr Danyaro Sarpiya said the way and manner the primary was conducted might spell doom for the party adding it might lead to a repeat of the 2019 Zamfara scenario where the victory was upturned in favour of PDP at all levels.

The aggrieved aspirants who said there was no delegates election in any ward in the state added that forms were paid and supplied by the party but up to the time of the primary, there was no information about the delegates’ election.

“We were informed that the expired party congress delegates will be adopted for the governorship primaries which we objected that it was contrary to the provision of the electoral act and party guidelines.

“Even the expired Adhoc delegates continued to have alterations at the venue of the primaries and the final list was not made known to the aspirants to even campaign for votes. Only to have arranged people queuing for election as delegates with tags, even those from our local wards are not known to us.”


The aggrieved aspirants further posited that the venue of the primary was overtaken by government officials, local government chairmen and government appointees who were not delegates adding that they were more in number in the hall than the delegates.

They pointed out that an appeal has been written to the Appeal Committee for redress over the anomaly adding there was no delegate election while the list of delegates was constantly being amended with the last change effected on the day of the primary.

“We could not work to garner votes from delegates as the list kept changing even until the day of the primary. Attempt to find out who delegates were and to reach them was almost impossible as they were accommodated by local government chairmen as well as political appointees who kept personal watch over them”

The aggrieved aspirants, therefore, declared that the gubernatorial primary that returned Dr Nentawe Yiltwada did not align with the APC guidelines for the nomination of a candidate for the 2023 general election.

The aggrieved aspirants are Dr Patrick Dimka, Nde David Victor Dimka, Dr Danyaro Sarpiya, Senator Hezekiah Dimka, Professor Sonni Tyoden and Chief Sunday Biggs.

