Obiano’s wife emerges APGA senatorial candidate for Anambra North

Wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, Sunday, defeated her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili to emerge the flag bearer of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) for Anambra North Senatorial District, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Mrs Obiano, at the APGA primary held at Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, Onitsha North Local Government Area, scored 152 votes while her closest rival, Odili got 120.

Other aspirants at the election included the State former Commissioner for Information, Mr Tony Nnacheta (2 votes), and one Mr Onwuteaka Sam Jnr who equally got 2 votes, out of the 276 total votes cast at the poll.

The Returning Officer for the election, Mr O. Ikenna, who declared Mrs Obiano winner having scored highest numbers of vote casts, commended the contestants and delegates their measure conduct during the exercise.

