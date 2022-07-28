Aggrieved Plateau APC guber aspirants, elders form pressure group to fight injustice

The internal disputes rocking the Plateau State chapter of All Progressive Congress ( APC) have taken another dimension as 18 aggrieved gubernatorial aspirants and other stakeholders have formed a group christened “Plateau Project 2” to pursue litigations and petitions arising from the gubernatorial primary of the party.

According to a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Mr Omar Shittien said “the group represent a political movement to pursue the injustice perpetrated by certain forces in the party.

“We are dismayed over the blatant refusal of the party to conduct an election of delegates before the conduct of the recently concluded primaries for all political offices in the state.

“The Plateau Project 2 comprises the 18 aggrieved APC governorship, state assembly, Senate and House of Representatives aspirants as well as local government chairmanship aspirants who were deprived of their right to contest the election after being cleared by the party.

“It is undemocratic for the party to have imposed party officials at the wards, LG, state offices as well as the national officers against the wish of the party members.

“We have therefore resolved that all petitions arising from complains about these injustices shall be vigorously perused to the logical conclusion.”

It also added that a committee of elders and representatives of all the aspirants shall closely monitor the political situation as well as make recommendations to the Plateau Project 2.

The statement also said the meeting was attended by all aggrieved members of the party especially the 18 governorship aspirants and other aspirants who were denied their rights to contest during the party primaries.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Aggrieved Plateau APC guber aspirants… Aggrieved Plateau APC guber aspirants…