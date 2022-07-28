Kennis Music set to hold 22nd music festival

The leadership of Kennis Music, during the week, has announced plans to hold the 22nd Kennis Music Festival and collaborate with leading music acts.

The announcement was during a musical conference dubbed ‘The Next Episode” at Marriot Hotel, Ikeja.

Speaking at the event, Founder and Chairman of Kennis 104 FM, Kenny Ogungbe better known as ‘Keke’, noted that the ace Kennis Music FestivaI would happen in parts.

“We will be holding the Kennis Music Festival and this will come in parts. The first will be Sunset Over Lagos, Sunset Over Abuja, Sunset over Port Harcourt and the last will be Sunset over Campuses where we will be taking over the Nigerian campuses,” he explained.

In corroboration, Keke Ogungbe disclosed the Kennis Music partnership with Parallex Bank. He emphasized that the partnership would produce a gold-coated card that will serve as a multipurpose lifestyle debit card which can be used at different places.

“With the Music Bites conference, we believe that by the end of the day, participants have been able to fully harness the new and existing opportunities available in the music space and entertainment industry as a whole. Parallex is a digital bank that is committed to the entertainment industry.” He added.

Speaking on the collaboration, Managing Director, Parallex Bank, Olufemi Bakare remarked that the bank is in full support of the Kennis Music activities. While adding that the bank is interested in the entertainment industry most especially the up-and-coming acts.

On the other hand, ID Ogunbe, conveyed the plans of the firm to stage the KinQs of Lagos. Explaining the idea behind the KinQs of Lagos, ID Ogungbe said the search for the biggest Nigerian entertainer – musician, comedian, and actor – will be determined by the fans while the three top crowned KinQs will be rewarded with N1 billion, N500million and N250million respectively.

He added that Kennis music is set to infiltrate into music distribution. Ogungbe was quick to point out that the music company isn’t going into competition with existing streaming companies but will be distributing music for several music acts using a newfound technology and means.

The event had in attendance dignitaries like Chief Mrs Mojisola Dokpesi, Olufemi Bakre, Paul Ogeah, Dayo D1 Adeneye, ID Ogungbe, MCSN boss Mayo Ayilaran, AFRIMA boss Mike Dada, Kingsley James, alongside entertainers such as Mr Macaroni, Praiz, Eedris Abdulkareem, Zaki Adzee, Felix Duke, Nasty Blaq amongst other music stakeholders.

