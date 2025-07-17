Again, NRC suspends Warri-Itakpe train services

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has again announced the temporary suspension of the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS).

This is coming less than three months after the NRC initially suspended the Warri-Itakpe train services on the 10th of April, 2025 due to technical and operational challenges, and only resumed back operations on the 30th of April 2025.

In a statement posted on the NRC X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday evening by the NRC Management, the Corporation announced that the renewed temporary suspension is due to unforeseen technical challenges.

The NRC statement reads: “The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) regrets to inform the general public and our esteemed passengers that the Warri-Itakpe Train Service was cancelled and temporarily suspended on Tuesday, July 15, and Wednesday, July 16, 2025, due to unforeseen technical challenges.

“This suspension is necessary to allow our engineering team to urgently address and resolve the issues. Please be assured that efforts are ongoing to restore services promptly and safely.



“We understand the inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologize to all our valued passengers. Your safety and comfort remains our top priority.

“We encourage the public to stay updated by following our official communication channels for the latest information on service resumption.”

Recall that the NRC suspended the Warri-Itakpe train services over multiple engine failures on April 10, 2025.

In a statement issued, the corporation said that the suspension will last for the next 72 hours.

