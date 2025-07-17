Coca-Cola agreed to use cane sugar for Coke made in US, says Trump

US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he had spoken with the Coca-Cola Company about returning to “real cane sugar” in its flagship soft drink for the U.S. market, claiming the company had agreed to make the switch.

Trump made the declaration via social media but offered no further details and did not address the ongoing use of high-fructose corn syrup—a common ingredient in American sodas since the 1980s.

When contacted, Coca-Cola neither confirmed nor denied Trump’s claim. “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm for our iconic Coca-Cola brand,” said company spokeswoman Michelle Agnew. “More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon.”

Agnew also declined to comment on whether the company plans to phase out corn syrup entirely, which has drawn criticism from health advocates including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who partially blames it for the rising obesity epidemic in the U.S.

Coca-Cola already markets a version of the drink known as Mexican Coke or MexiCoke, sweetened with cane sugar. Originally brought into the country through unofficial channels, the company officially began importing it in 2005, starting with Texas and gradually expanding to areas with significant Hispanic populations.

Additionally, Coca-Cola produces a Kosher-for-Passover variant using cane sugar instead of corn syrup, specifically for observant Jews who avoid corn and other grains during the holiday. These versions are typically identified by yellow bottle caps.

The White House has not responded to Trump’s comments at the time of filing this report.