The National grid has collapsed again, just five days after it was restored following a similar incident that led to a total blackout across the country.

Data from the system operator showed that power generation dropped from 3,472 MW at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 88.70 MW at noon.

The generation data indicated that only Afam VI (GAS/STEAM), Azura-Edo IPP (GAS), and Delta Gas contributed to the grid at the time.

However, as of 7 p.m., generation had increased to 1,914.60 MW with 12 generators on the grid.

The contributing generators were Afam VI (Gas/Steam), Azura-Edo IPP, Delta Gas, Egbin (Steam), Geregu (Gas), Kainji (hydro), Odukpani (NIPP), Okpai (Gas/Steam), Olorunsogo (gas/steam), Olorunsogo (NIPP), Trans-Amadi, and Omotosho (Gas).

Although the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to react to the development, the grid collapsed twice on September 14, 2023, marking 421 days since the last incident was recorded.

Confirming the incident in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, the company attributed the collapse to a fire incident on Kanji/Jebba 330 kV line 2, stating that this is being investigated to forestall future occurrences.

