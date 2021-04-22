Again gunmen strike in Kaduna, two nurses abducted

Again gunmen have abducted two nurses who are staff of General Hospital in Idon in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Their abduction is coming 24 hours after when some students of Greenfield University were abducted.

It was gathered that the two nurses were abducted by gunmen on Thursday morning.

The chairman of Kajuru Local Government Area, Cafra Casino, while confirming their abduction called on the people to remain calm as an investigation has commenced into the tragedy.

Also, the medical director of the hospital, Dr Shingyu Shamnom, told newsmen that the gunmen gained access to the hospital through the fence.

According to him, the gunmen forcefully entered the hospital, shot sporadically and whisked away the two nurses.

“We were in our homes until a call was put through to us that it was kidnappers who invaded the hospital, only to discover that two of the nurses on night duty have been taken away by the bandits.

“The kidnappers went away with the phone of one of the staff whom we thought was also kidnapped but he later returned,” he said

As at the time of filing the report, there was no statement from the police or state ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.