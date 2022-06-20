Hijab crisis: Kwara Muslim students ask government to compensate deceased’s family

Members of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) in Kwara state have called on the state government to adequately compensate the family of Habeeb Idris who died as a result of the recent violent hijab crisis in the Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, Oyun local government area of Kwara state.

Tribune Online reported that violence erupted in the school on February 3, 2022, over an argument on the use of hijab by female students, leading to the killing of one Habeeb Idris while several other people reportedly sustained gunshot injuries.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Monday, members of the MSSN, led by the Amir/chairman of the group in the Kwara State Area Unit, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulmumin, berated the state government for reopening the school while implementation of the report by the panel of inquiry and justice from the state government on the matter was still being awaited.

The Muslim group while calling on the state government to bring suspected sponsors, executors and influencers of the crisis to justice, said “it is only the government that has the machinery to do this and it should do so”.

“The government should form a formidable committee consisting of legal and security operatives who would see to the enforcement of the government order and the order of the court on the right of Muslim students in government-owned (public) schools to wear Hijab.

“That the government should as a matter of urgency, exercise its power by changing the names of all grant-aided missionary schools owned by the government to names that depict the ownership of the schools by the community and not any missionary bodies.

“The government should, in all capacity, guard against further actions that would serve as contempt against the two court judgements in favour of the right to wear Hijab in the public schools in Kwara state.

“The recent ruling of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in favour of Secondary School Students in Lagos State and by extension, all states of the country to use Hijab in the case SC/910/16 – Lagos State Govt. And Ors V. Asiyat AbdulKareem further strengthens this position.

“Conclusively, we hereby state that any attempt of the government to return government-owned

institutions (schools) to the Christian missionaries for one reason or the other will not be tolerated because the schools were built, established and run with the taxpayers’ money”.





