Kano Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has said that he remained resolute, determined to continue executing laudable projects, despite the State Governorship Election Tribunal judgment, just as the administration disclosed that over N3 billion has been approved for settlement of different projects in the State.

Disclosing this on Tuesday in an interview with pressmen, the state commissioner for Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, hinted that to show that they are unperturbed with the Judgement which though he described as miscarriage of justice, they have gone ahead to continue with major programs they have started.

Some of these major projects are going on with, is the mass wedding program of over 1000 widows, the settlement of the Bayero University BUK Scholarship of over N712 million and the settlement of over N524 million for the Senior Secondary School Examination (SSCE).

According to him, other friendly projects embarked upon is the settlement of N747.8 million unpaid contract sum of 2011-2015.

Alhaji Dantiye, however, expressed his displeasure with one of the Presiding Governorship Elections Tribunal Judges, remarks, Justice Benson Anya, who said, “his remarks were direct affront to the people of Kano”.

“In fact, Justice Anya, remarks was an insults on the personality of late Mallam Aminu Kano, because we are his direct disciples and Red Cap was his symbol and that is our collective symbol”.

” The uncomplimentary remarks of Justice Anya was not known to the excellent Nigeria Judiciary who harbours People’s of proven integrity and excellent quality of lives”.

The Commissioner frowns that ” You cannot come to Kano and abuse the Father of Democracy Mallam Aminu Kano symbol which is Red Cap and thing you will scourge free, no way we are taking it up with the NJC, as been clearly spelled out by the NNPP Leadership in Kano”.

The Commissioner reminded that what brought them to government was a popular mandate of the true Kanawas who are known for Political maturity and peace, “therefore we will not be discouraged by charades called Justice delivery to a Person that does not even join in the Court”.

Alhaji Dantiye, therefore, said, “We are confident that the verdict which is against the yearning and position of Kano would not stand the test of times, but a temporary setback which we shall overcome”.

