Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya has extended an olive branch to members of the opposition party after his victory at the Tribunal.

The Governor emphatically said, “Gombe is for all, and in the spirit of unity and progress, there are no victors and no vanquished. Together, we shall continue to build a better Gombe for everyone”.

Inuwa Yahaya was reacting to the judgment delivered by the 3- man panel of Judges led by Justice S.B Belgore which dismissed the petitions by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Jibrin Barde, as well as that of the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) and its candidate, Bala Nafiu.

He described the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal which upheld his re-election in the March 18, 2023 Gubernatorial poll as a “victory for democracy and a resounding affirmation of people’s will and trust in his leadership.”

According to him, “Today, we celebrate a momentous and resounding affirmation of the people’s will and trust in our leadership.”

Inuwa Yahaya added, “This verdict is a call to greater service, a continuation of our Greater Gombe Agenda, and consolidation of good governance.”

He added “It is a victory for democracy, a proof of the strength of our institutions, and a reflection of the faith our citizens have in our vision for Gombe State.”

The Governor also said, “On behalf of myself and the Deputy Governor, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the resilient people of Gombe State for their support, trust, and belief in our leadership. Your faith in our administration is the driving force behind our commitment to progress and prosperity”.

The Governor commended the Judges of the Tribunal for their diligence and thoroughness in handling the case, describing their commitment to upholding justice and the rule of law as commendable.

He also hailed his legal team for putting forth a robust and effective defence, just as he appreciated the leadership and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for their unwavering support throughout this journey.

