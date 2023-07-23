Luck ran out of a notorious drug kingpin who specialises in sponsoring young Nigerians to traffick Class A drugs to Europe, when operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) stormed his hotel room in Okota area of Lagos late on Friday, as he was preparing a recruited courier to swallow 93 pellets of cocaine meant for distribution in Italy.

The 48-year-old drug kingpin, Charles Uwagbale, had recruited Uju Dominic from his base in Italy with a deal to come to Nigeria, ingest 100 pellets of cocaine on Friday, 21st July and return to Italy on Saturday 22nd July.

True to plan, upon the arrival in Nigeria, the mule was lodged in Golden Heaven Hotel located at Enoma Street off Ago-Palace Way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos where Uwagbale brought 93 wraps of the Class A drug for him to swallow at about 11:45 pm Friday.

A statement by the NDLEA spokesman, Mr. Femi Babafemi on Sunday, said, they were in the process when NDLEA operatives who have been on their trail following credible intelligence stormed their hotel room, arrested both and recovered the drug exhibits with a total weight of 1.427 kilograms.

Operatives of the Lagos State Command of the Agency who made the arrest and seizure had on Thursday, 20th July raided Akala in Mushin area of the state where they recovered 37.5kg of cannabis from the home of a fleeing suspect.

Meanwhile, attempts to smuggle 98 cartons containing 5, 122, 900 pills of Tramadol 225mg with an estimated street value of about N3.7 billion only into Nigeria through the Lagos International Airport, have been thwarted through the robust synergy between men of the Nigeria Customs Service and NDLEA officers at the airport as well as those at the DHL cargo warehouse.

Babafemi said, preliminary findings revealed that the consignments were imported from India and Pakistan, while some of the seized consignments had Freetown, Sierra Leone as final destination.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Bauchi state have recovered a total of 6, 265, 080 pills of opioids from three suspects, Emmanuel Onyebuchi, Uche Iyida and Chinedu Ezeanyim, following their arrest alongside a truck driver and his assistant at Shopping Complex, Maiduguri Bye-Pass, Bauchi town on 19th July and the subsequent follow-up search of the residence of Iyida on 21st July.

No fewer than 999,500 tablets of Exol-5 were also recovered by operatives from a shop close to the market at Hong Road, Gombi, Adamawa state on 21st July, while 46,000 capsules of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Paul Ajaegbu along Owerri – Aba road, Imo state on 17th July. Same suspect had earlier been arrested, precisely on 9th February 2023, for the same offence.

In Ondo state, NDLEA operatives in their numbers stormed the Ofosu forest where they destroyed 29 hectares of cannabis farms on 20th July. The quartet of Osamezu George Chukwuemeka, who owns the farm, his wife Kate Osamezu, Agboola Wasiu and Mustapha Sanni, were arrested during the operation, while 118.5kg processed cannabis was recovered from the farm.

In another raid of the warehouse of a suspect at Elegbeka, Ose LGA, not less than 107 jumbo bags of the same illicit substance weighing 1,132.5kg were recovered on 17th July, while operatives in Sokoto state arrested a suspect, Charles Nwankwo, with 610kg of cannabis in Tamaje area of Sokoto on Friday 21st July, their counterparts in Yobe also same day nabbed a fleeing suspect Shaibu Musa, in Dawasa while he was offering them a bribe of N500,000 following the seizure of 36kg skunk in his house on Wednesday, 19th July.





In Edo state, operatives on Monday 17th July raided the Utese forest Ovia North East LGA where they arrested Victor Asukwo Jack, with 59 bags of processed cannabis sativa weighing 640kg. His two cannabis farms measuring 1.489895 hectares and 2.445295 hectares were destroyed. Also, Endurance Chukwuma was arrested with seven bags of processed cannabis sativa weighing 68kg, while his cannabis farm measuring 0.254324 hectares was destroyed.

A total of 273kg cannabis was earlier intercepted in a Toyota Sienna Vehicle marked RBC 451 CM on 19th July at Ogida, Benin City, and a suspect, Lucky Oriakhi arrested while operatives also seized 48,380 pills of tramadol in a commercial bus marked KAK 66 XA along Ewohimi road, heading to Kabba, Kogi state and arrested the driver, Ibrahim John.