After 8 hours meeting, OBJ, Abdulsalami, Ooni, Sultan, others to meet Buhari

A meeting to address the state of the nation, under the aegis of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria, (CGN), was held in Abuja on Thursday.

The CGN, a coalition of the Interface Initiative for Peace led by Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar and His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan; National Peace Committee under the leadership of former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the Sociocultural Consultative Committee led by a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, met behind closed doors at the Transcorp Hilton Conference room for over eight hours.

Others in attendance at the meeting were the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Etsu Nupe, Dr Yahaya Abubakar; former Attorney-General of the Federation, Kanu Agabi; Chief Tunde Fasawe, former minister of agriculture and chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Chief Audu Ogbeh; Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the spokesman of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed.

Also sighted were president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba; President-General of Ohanaeze Ndi’gbo, Ambassador (Professor) Ralph Obiozor; national secretary of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Joseph Daramola and King (Professor) Ortese Iorzua James Ayatse; and the Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede.

The eminent Nigerians declined comments at the end of the meeting.

No communique was also issued at the end of the meeting but the spokesman of the CGN, Ahmed Magaji, told newsmen that a communique would be issued.

It was, however, not released as of press time last night.

Checks revealed that the eminent Nigerians have scheduled a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

When asked to confirm the date for the audience with the president, Chief Ogbeh said, “no time has been fixed yet.”