Afriglobal joins ISO-accredited laboratories in Nigeria

Afriglobal Medicare has officially been issued ISO 15189:2012 certification, a standard intended to improve the quality and reliability of medical laboratories. It represents an essential milestone in a long-term strategic journey in providing much-needed, quality, and affordable diagnostics services to a broad demographic in Nigeria.

Afriglobal Medicare, one of Nigeria’s leading medical laboratories, was presented with the ISO 15189:2012 after meeting all requirements by the Medical Laboratories Council of Nigeria Accreditation Service. On Wednesday, June 7, the certificate presentation ceremony was held at their head office in Lagos. In attendance was the Registrar MLSCN, Dr Tosan Erhabor, Director MLSCN Accreditation Service, Dr Donald Ofili, CEO Afriglobal, and Mr Tani Fafunwa, and other management staff to celebrate the auspicious occasion.

“I am proud of my team for this achievement, which proves our dedication at Afriglobal to ensuring and providing world-class services to our clients. This accreditation proves our commitment to constant improvement and development. It ensures we have requisite processes and systems in place.”, said the GM Operations, Afriglobal, Bisi Akinjide.

ISO is one of the most rigorous and highly revered standards globally. Gaining ISO15189:2012 reinforces Afriglobal’s relentless pursuit of excellence in creating industry-leading services, measured against global industry benchmarks.

Registrar, MSLCN Dr Tosan Erhabo, who presented the certificate noted that Nigeria is far behind in the number of ISO-certified laboratories on the continent. He praised Afriglobal for joining the leagues of laboratories providing world-standard services in the country.

According to the CEO of Afriglobal, Tani Fafunwa, the Afriglobal is built on the value of commitment to our customers that we will operate using best practices guided by world standards. And this certificate is a testament to that commitment.





