Owo Killing: Ndigbo planning to convey corpses to Southeast

The Chairman of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Owo local government, Anayo Okorie, on Wednesday, disclosed that preparation has begun to take the corpses of its members who lost their lives in last Sunday’s terror attack to the Southeast for burial.

Okorie who disclosed this said the group has commenced meetings with its members to discuss how to convey the bodies to their various states of the Southeast region.

“We are here to discuss the way forward for those that died. We cannot give you the actual figures of the Igbos that died because they were many.

“We are planning on how to take the bodies back home. It affected everybody that is why you see shops are still not open.”

A leader of the group, Udo Blessing said the meetings would soon reach a conclusion on burial arrangements for the Igbos.

Meanwhile, business activities were still paralysed in parts of Owo community, especially Owaluwa Street where the church is located.





A resident in the street who gave his name as Eugene said the shops were still closed because of the number of victims.

“Many of the shop owners are mourning and taking care of loved ones at the hospital. I was at home when the attack occurred. I just hide somewhere.”

It will be recalled that four gunmen stormed St Francis Catholic Church and killed many people while over 50 are currently receiving treatment for gunshot injuries.

The gunmen also threw dynamites into the church out of which two exploded inside the church.

