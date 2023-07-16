ooperation within the continent.

Representing the Bureau of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) and Chairpersons of the eight Regional Economic Communities (RECs) as well as Regional Mechanisms (RMs), the continent’s concluded the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of AU in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday with the adoption of a draft declaration.

A statement issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President (Special Duties, Communications and Strategy) informed that the meeting chaired by President Azali Assoumani of Comoros and the Chairperson of the African Union was attended by President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria and the Chairperson of ECOWAS, as well the Presidents of Kenya, Egypt, Gabon, Djibouti, Libya, Senegal and DR Congo.

The leaders expressed their support for initiatives aimed at boosting connectivity and tourism within Africa, including the implementation of E-visa facilitation.

They also pledged to champion the ratification of the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons to effectively support the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda.

The continent’s leaders vowed to support operationalizing and expanding key initiatives such as the AfCFTA Adjustment Facility, Payment and Settlement System, and Guided Trade Initiative, aiming to enhance trade facilitation and economic cooperation.

Earlier at the meeting, President Tinubu, in his capacity as the Chairperson of ECOWAS, presented a comprehensive report on the progress and challenges faced in regional integration.

He emphasized ECOWAS’ commitment to promoting stability, democracy, and economic growth in Africa, underscoring the sub-regional organization’s dedication to good governance, rule of law and democratic values.

Tinubu reaffirmed ECOWAS’ readiness to combat security challenges actively, working towards the integration and prosperity of the region.

