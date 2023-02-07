By: Segun Kasali – Lagos

The Executive Chairman of United Technologies and Quality Life Improvement Plan (QLIP), Otunba Aderemi Abdul-Bojela has lamented that the African Continental Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) will remain on paper if Nigeria does not produce.

He stated this while speaking on Federal Government Consumer Credit Guarantee Scheme for Made in Nigeria Goods and Services on Tuesday in Lagos.

Abdul-Bojela said this necessitated the need to ensure that manufacturing has a large percentage of our Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

While noting that Nigeria is the foundation for AFCTA, the Chairman said people should start buying Nigerian products as it would propel development in the whole of Africa.

He posited that every economy needs an innovation to continue to grow, citing the instance of mass production that changed America from an agrarian economy to a technologically inclined one.

“If Nigeria does not produce, AFCTA will remain on paper.

“People should start buying Nigerian products. We are the ones to propel that development.

“We have to find a way to produce and ensure manufacturing has a large percentage of our GDP.

“Every economy needs an innovation to continue to grow. The issue of mass production changed America from agrarian economy to technologically inclined economy.

“These series of innovation created a leapfrog for the American economy. Nigeria needs a very powerful innovation.” He said.





Speaking on the initiative of Consumer Credit Scheme, Otunba Aderemi explained that it makes provision for immediate purchase.

He added that the Scheme has a way of reducing societal problem, noting that the programme would cover areas of Textile, Electrical and Electronics, Furniture and Fittings, Automobile, and services.

“The Consumer Credit provides you immediate purchase.

“It is a way of reducing societal problem.

“The programme will commence in Textile, Electrical and Electronics, Furniture and Fittings, Automobile, service area,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE