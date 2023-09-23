A heartwarming video capturing a delightful family moment has been melting hearts across the internet.

Nigerian songstress Simi and her daughter joined her husband, Adekunle Gold, on stage during his captivating performance as part of his ‘Tequila Ever After’ music tour in the United States.

Adekunle Gold, radiating happiness during his performance at a recent concert, welcomed his wife and their beloved daughter, Deja, to share the stage with him.

Simi, holding their daughter on her hip, embraced him tightly, and he then introduced his family to the enthusiastic concert attendees.

Their young daughter was handed the microphone, and with confidence, she greeted the excited fans, who erupted in cheers.

The heartwarming surprise from his beloved family left Adekunle Gold nearly speechless.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…

How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…





We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…