A medical outreach named Ododo Medical Outreach, organised by Avoyi Team 4 Ododo, has benefited 2,500 people across Kogi State.

The medical outreach, which took place in Lokoja on Saturday, witnessed 2,500 individuals who attended to benefit from and grace the occasion.

Mrs. Billie Avoyi Nwogu, the convener of Avoyi Team 4 Ododo, stated that the programme aimed to support the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ododo Ahmed Usman, in the upcoming November 11 governorship election.

She acknowledged the efforts of the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in establishing the Reference Hospital in Okene, which is now providing services to the community.

“In his commitment to providing medical services to all, Governor Bello built ultra-modern hospitals in Gegu, Kogi West, and Eganyin Ajaokuta LGA, respectively.

“He also constructed a teaching hospital at Prince Abubakar Audu University. This has allowed our medical students to get accreditation to study medicine and graduate from PAAU, meaning they will not have to move to other universities to complete their courses.

Additionally, he renovated and upgraded the cottage hospital in Idah to a zonal hospital with advanced medical equipment.”

According to her, as the saying goes, “Success without a successor is merely delayed failure.” This is why the New Direction family, under the leadership and achievements of Alhaji Dr Yahaya Bello, has unanimously elected Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo to assume leadership after his tenure ends on January 27, 2024, to consolidate his achievements.

“As a united APC family, the National Working Committee has closely observed the success stories in Kogi.

They have established a national campaign council to promote, project, and canvass for massive support and votes for our incoming governors, Alhaji Usman Ododo and Joel Oyibo.

“Our selection of Ododo and Joel is not solely based on their handsome looks but on their seasoned professionalism and innovative leadership.





“They have played important roles in restoring order to the state’s public service and finances over the years.

Although you may know Alhaji Usman Ododo as the State Local Government Auditor-General, his contributions to refining the state’s public service have been invaluable.

“He is a silent reformer and a key figure in the New Direction blueprint.

He is poised to deliver even greater accomplishments once he assumes the office of governor by God’s grace after the November election.”

