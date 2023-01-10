Can’t stick to one woman — Don Jazzy

“when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love”

The founder of Mavins records, Michael Collins Ajereh, aka Don Jazzy has shared some personal things about his life.

In a recent podcast interview with media personality, Nedu, Don Jazzy opened up about his life saying he isn’t the kind of guy to stick to one woman.

He claimed that although things might change once he locates his lost rib, for the time being, he can’t stay committed to just one woman.

“I wouldn’t be able to process the fact that if I like this person, every other person should go to hell.

“As at now, in my life, when that butterfly hits me like it hits you people when you fall in love, maybe I will then say every other person is f*cked up and this is who I like,” he said.

Speaking on the qualities he wants in his future wife, Don Jazzy stated that he wants a calm and understanding woman.

“I want her to be understanding, calm, and I don’t want a trouble maker,” he said.