Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday pledged to revalidate his governorship mandate nullified by the state petition tribunal through the same judicial process.

Adeleke made the pledge while receiving ‘Unit to Unit Ambassadors,’ a campaign organisation from Osun West Senatorial District in Osogbo, according to a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed.

The statement told the organization, “You can’t have a strong democracy unless we all hold the judiciary as the indispensable arbiter. So we are going on appeal and we trust we are going to get justice. I urge all of us to be calm and go about our daily activities peacefully.

“I understand how hard and emotional the judgement is to the people of Osun state. But we must vent our disagreement only through the judicial process. That is why there is an appeal process. We have all the grounds to appeal and we are doing that.

“So continue your campaign unit to unit. We are running Osun state to deliver on the will and aspirations of the people. By God and man, our mandate will be revalidated through the same judicial process.

“The critical role of the judiciary in the entrenching and strengthening of Nigerian democracy, listing the many judicial interventions that have helped to stabilize the nation.

“Democracy revolves around the wheel of justice. Justice dispensation is the realm of the judiciary. All democrats must therefore have unshaken faith in the judiciary. I have that trust and confidence in the judiciary to right the wrong and deepen our democracy.

“I am a beneficiary of judicial intervention. I can’t forget how the judiciary cleared me of forgery allegations and through this same judicial process, I will revalidate my mandate,” he stressed.

