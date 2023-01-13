Adeleke meets Buhari, hails him over Electoral Act

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Friday met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, their first since he was inaugurated in November last year.

After the meeting in the president’s office, he told correspondents that he was at the seat of power to greet the president and thank him for signing the Electoral Act, which enabled him to be elected as governor.

While noting that Buhari was looking healthy and nice, Adeleke, who was elected under the ticket of the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the President’s action paved the way for a free and fair elections in the state.

He noted how Nigerians and the International community had applauded the conduct of the exercise.

Recall that in the election, Adeleke unseated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Adeleke said the visit to the villa would also provide him the opportunity to discuss other issues of federal assistance with the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Asked what he came to do in the villa, he said: “Well, am happy to tell you that I just saw the president looking so well, looking so good and am happy about that.

“Since my election, I’ve felt like I should come and say hello to Mr. President and thank him for signing the Electoral Act because I must have benefited from it.

“That paved way for free and fair elections. And all the International community are applauding Nigeria, saying that Nigeria is set for democracy.

“So, that’s why am here today, to see him and thank him and wish him well for the remaining time in office.”





He added that beyond that, he had already submitted some other things and would meet the Chief of Staff to discuss the way forward for the federal government to assist Osun State.