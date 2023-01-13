One killed, property destroyed in Kwara clash

Kwara state command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has confirmed death of a farmer in a communal clash that erupted in Eshijiko community, Pada district of Pategi local government area of the state.

It was gathered that the farmer, Usman Baba, was reportedly killed while another herder injured in a communal clash between the Fulanis and locals in the community on Sunday.

According to sources, the affected settlement had been in existence for more than 47 years while residents had been relating peacefully among themselves without any fracas.

It was also gathered that the incident had made Fulani residents in the area to flee the community in fear of a possible reprisal attack.

A source who spoke with our correspondent said that, “The issue was between a farmer, Usman Baba who met some herders in his farm at night and instructed them to leave. The situation degenerated to some arguments leading to the merciless butchering of the farmer who later died. One of the Fulanis sustained hand and head injuries”.

Meanwhile, the Sarkin Fulani of Ilorin East local government, Alhaji Idris Ali, said that over 1,000 Fulani had been displaced following the incident.

Also, one of the Fulani leaders in the state, Alhaji Jao Yahaya, said that about 500 houses were destroyed.

“Ten classrooms blocks of nomadic school for our children, maize, guinea corn, yam, rice, cassava, motorcycles and several cows worth over N50million were lost to the incident”, he noted.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Olasunkanmi Ayeni, confirmed the incident.

“After the death of the farmer, the Fulani settlement was completely razed with several cows, foodstuffs and properties destroyed in the process by the villagers in a suspected revenge mission over the killing of the farmer”.





“We cannot ascertain the number of the persons so far displaced and have made no arrest because the Fulanis have run away. But we are still monitoring the situation to ensure calm and the issue is not escalated”, Ayeni said.